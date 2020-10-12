Missing Phoenix man found in hospital morgue with stab wounds

Durban - THE body of a Phoenix man - reported missing in September - has been found with stab wounds in Addington Hospital.

The funeral of Visanathen Naidoo, 56, better known as Ravi, of Caterham Avenue, will be held at the Verulam Crematorium tomorrow. His family hope to begin their own investigation into the murder.

Naidoo was last seen leaving his eldest daughter Sameshnie’s home in Towlen Place, Phoenix. He left for home on foot. When he did not arrive home, the family grew concerned. A missing person’s report was made at Phoenix police station. Police contacted his daughter on Wednesday to identify a body at the Addington Hospital mortuary.

“When my dad left my house, he was happy. He said to me: ‘I will see you when I see you again.’ I think he knew something might happen to him. When he did not get home I put out a search party for him using social media,” Sameshnie said.

“He was stabbed in his neck in the Point area and was left in an alley off West Street. He was still alive. He was taken to hospital. They tried to revive him but he died. We won’t leave this incident unsolved. We will work with police to bring the culprits to book.”