Mistress accused of lover’s murder complains of interference from family

Durban — A woman who faces murder charges after allegedly killing her boyfriend outside Uniking Flats in Pinetown in March, told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that his family were interfering with her. Nomqondiso Pretty Mthethwa, 39, allegedly killed Luvuyo Mandlenkosi Madikizela by shooting him in the face or head with a gun. She allegedly used Madikizela’s firearm.

Mthethwa raised concern through her legal representative. “I have received concerns and complaints from the accused that the family members of the deceased are interfering with her. Even if she avoids them they keep interfering with her,” said Mthethwa’s lawyer. Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson said Mthethwa had options available to her in addressing such concerns, and asked the woman’s counsel whether he had explained these to her.

“I have but I wanted to bring it to the court’s attention so that at some point it is not said the accused is interfering with the family,” replied the woman’s attorney. State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said the matter was on the roll for further investigations. “The post-mortem report, the crime scene photo album, and chain statements relating to it have all been filed. Witness statements have also been filed. I’m not sure if gunshot residue was taken from the accused, the investigating officer will have to clarify. The docket will be referred to the regional court prosecutor to guide investigations,” she said.

Mthethwa will be back in court on August 18. “I will endorse that the prosecutor who will get the docket looks at your bail affidavit to see if these investigations around gunshot residue are necessary,” said Robinson. In June when the woman last appeared in court, Madikizela’s wife had been present. She was in court on Wednesday with other relatives.