Misuzulu is in perfect health, says royal family after induna’s death

Durban — The Zulu royal family said King Misuzulu was in perfect health after earlier reports that he was hospitalised for possible poisoning. Setting the record straight, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said it was not true that the king was admitted to the hospital in eSwatini, but he had gone to hospital for a regular check-up and was discharged on the same day.

The prince was commenting after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his capacity as the king’s traditional prime minister released a statement on Saturday, saying there was a suspicion that the king may have been poisoned and he had been admitted to hospital. Prince Africa said he had advised the king that since he was to travel to eSwatini, he should see doctors while in that country as an act of caution. He said the mysterious death of the king’s closest induna, Douglas Xaba, on Friday prompted him to advise the king to go for a check-up. “His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital. His Majesty frequently pays courtesy visits to Swaziland to go see his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati III. The office of the king felt it prudent that during this visit, the king should undergo a thorough medical examination.

“This was informed by pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments. His Majesty’s office decided to err on the side of caution and ensure that all possible impediments were tested to mitigate against any untimely eventuality, given the reports of Mr Xaba’s sudden passing.” Prince Africa sent the nation’s and king’s condolences to the induna’s family. It was still unclear what was the cause of Xaba’s death, but insiders said the late induna and the king ate meat in Pongola during his visit to the house he had lived in before moving to Durban. It was unclear what kind of meat it was and who had served it. The induna, who had two wives, died in Richard’s Bay Hospital under “mysterious” circumstances. Attempts to reach his family were unsuccessful. Prince Africa vowed to update the nation and called for calm, saying there was no reason to panic.