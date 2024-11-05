Mixed reactions as KZN matric pupils tackle challenging maths paper

Durban — Matric hopefuls continued to soldier on as they wrote their second Mathematics paper on Monday. Pupils from Nilgiri Secondary School in Nagina, Mariannhill expressed their mixed feelings after the examination paper.

Oluhle Mhlongo said the paper was not difficult for her. She said that she managed to complete all the questions which consisted of maps and plans. She aspires to pursue a law degree next year. However, the path forward is uncertain as she faces financial challenges. “I will pray for God to make a way for me,” she said.

In contrast, another pupil, Ayanda Zondi found the mathematics paper to be a formidable challenge. “It was difficult, but I managed to complete all the questions,” Ayanda said. She highlighted the balance many students strike between struggle and perseverance and that her ambition lies in the health sciences, hoping to one day don the white coat of a doctor or nurse, making her mark in the field.

Zanele Sithole, another Nilgiri Secondary pupil, reported a similar experience with her Mathematics Literacy paper. “I found it a bit difficult and had to apply my mind after the first few sections,” she reflected. Zanele said that she harbours dreams of becoming a marketing manager, a goal that fuels her ambition through the tumultuous exam season.

Nokulunga Mgobhozi described her experience with the mathematics paper as “bearable,” although she admitted that some questions proved to be challenging. She urged those in Grade 11 to study diligently, particularly in term four, as much of the Grade 12 curriculum builds on previous knowledge. Khulekani Gumede provided an insightful take, describing the exam as a mixture of both hard and easy questions.

“I had to take my time to read each question carefully,” he said. Khulekani dreams of studying business management and hopes to see his existing business grow, a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. Sbahle Molotsi faced the exam with trepidation, admitting that mathematics is not her strong suit.

“It was difficult for me, but I answered as best as I could,” she said. She said that after matric she will study towards a future in hospitality, aspiring to open her own tourism business. Nilgiri Secondary School Grade 12 pupils Oluhle Mhlongo, Ayanda Zondi and Zanele Sithole after their mathematics paper two exam in Nagina on Monday. | Phindile Nqumako Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education issued a statement confirming the “tragic” incident where a boy pupil was fatally struck by a train on Saturday.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka expresses his condolences. "I encourage learners to take all necessary precautions and safety measures at all times. As a department, we are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss of our Grade 12 learner during the third week of the National Senior Certificate Examinations. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, learners, and staff of Mbonambi Secondary School." In response to the loss of a pupil, officials from the King Cetshwayo District visited the school on Sunday and offered trauma and counselling support to pupils and staff. With the NSC examinations under way, the department announced that Special Needs Services will closely monitor the exam environment.