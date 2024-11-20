MK Party plans grand anniversary celebration with former president Zuma in Durban

Durban — The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is gearing up to celebrate its first anniversary with a series of events leading to the grand rally at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 15, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for a party that has quickly positioned itself as a key player in South African politics since its launch on December 16, 2023.

Floyd Shivambu, the party's secretary-general, made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing that party leader and former president Jacob Zuma will headline the main event in Durban. This high-profile rally is expected to draw substantial crowds, particularly given that Durban emerged as the party's strongest support base for the party during the May elections, garnering an impressive 600 000 votes more than any other region. “We invite the people of South Africa and all ground forces to come in their numbers to celebrate and mark the first anniversary of uMkhonto weSizwe (Party), which will take place on Sunday, the 15th of December 2024,” said Shivambu.

He went on to say that the party will welcome various guests, including religious and traditional leaders, alongside other dignitaries at the event. Before the main rally, the MKP will host a series of public meetings across the country. The first will take place in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on November 30, where Zuma is expected to address supporters. Following that, another gathering will take place in Mpumalanga featuring Dr John Hlophe, the party's deputy leader and former judge president of the Western Cape Division of the High Court on December 1, 2024.

On the same day in KZN, a public meeting will be addressed by the national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, who recently switched allegiance to the MKP from the ANC. In a move to further solidify its presence in the region, the MKP has secured the Olive Convention Centre in Durban for a gala dinner on December 16, 2024, which will also feature Zuma as the main speaker. Shivambu confirmed that the party is making significant strides, with the opening of its headquarters in Marshall Town, Johannesburg, along with new offices in Durban slated for a launch by the end of December.

In the political sphere, the MKP has made quite an impact, emerging as the third-largest party in South Africa with 58 seats in the National Assembly, a remarkable achievement that highlights its rising influence. The party has also become the largest in KZN, with 37 seats in the provincial legislature, which consists of 80 seats. During the announcement, Shivambu emphasised the party's opposition to the Government of National Unity (GNU), describing it as an alliance between what he termed a former liberation movement (the ANC) and a party that perceives itself as an advocate for the descendants of colonialism and apartheid (the DA). The GNU includes various other parties, including the IFP, Patriotic Alliance, and others. As the MKP prepares for its anniversary, it is clear that the party is focused on expanding its reach and influence, rallying support for its vision of change and revitalisation in South African politics.