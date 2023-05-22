Mkhonza to represent KZN in National First Division play-offs for the sixth time as coach

“It is not easy, but it is a big achievement obviously to be the only coach to do it. There is only one coach who has done it two times. Yeah, we are very happy to represent the KwaZulu-Natal team as Umsinga United club, it was not easy. I am happy for the boys, they have worked very hard for this victory. There is still a long way to go. This is just the beginning, so we need to be cautious as we still have a lot to play for next month,” said Mkhonza.

Mkhonza also shared a secret that helped them qualify for the play-off’s.

“What worked for us is that we recruited young players, we were using the Under-20 squad. I really praised them, they worked hard, they kept the same energy up until the last match. We kept on using the same team, and I believe that really worked for us”, said Mkhonza. .