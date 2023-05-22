Mkhonza to represent KZN in National First Division play-offs for the sixth time as coach

Durban — Doctor Mkhonza is going to represent the KwaZulu-Natal province in National First Division play-off’s for the sixth time as a coach.
Among those clubs Mkhonza took to NFD play-offs are uMvoti FC in 2020 and 2021, Amajuba Killers in 2013, Newcastle United 2009, Abaqulusi in 2007.
“It is not easy, but it is a big achievement obviously to be the only coach to do it. There is only one coach who has done it two times. Yeah, we are very happy to represent the KwaZulu-Natal team as Umsinga United club, it was not easy. I am happy for the boys, they have worked very hard for this victory. There is still a long way to go. This is just the beginning, so we need to be cautious as we still have a lot to play for next month,” said Mkhonza.
Mkhonza also shared a secret that helped them qualify for the play-off’s.
“What worked for us is that we recruited young players, we were using the Under-20 squad. I really praised them, they worked hard, they kept the same energy up until the last match. We kept on using the same team, and I believe that really worked for us”, said Mkhonza. .
On his plans to win the NFD play-offs, Mkhonza said they would definitely make some changes to their training routines to accommodate the play-offs schedule. He added that one of his biggest dreams was to coach a KZN team that was playing in the DSTV premiership one day.
Umsinga United beat Milford FC by one goal to zero at Empangeni Rugby Stadium on Sunday, after playing a goalless draw in the first-leg encounter to qualify for the National First Division play-offs that will be played next month in Durban.
