MoFaya announced as Miss SA official sponsor

Durban — The Miss South Africa Organisation has announced that DJ Sbu’s MoFaya will be the official sponsor for the 2023 Miss SA. MoFaya was the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa, co-founded by DJ Sbu (Sibusiso Leope) and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA organisation, said MoFaya will feature in the first Miss South Africa television show, “Crown Chasers”, which debuts on SABC 3 on Saturday, July 8, at 4pm. Weil said MoFaya will also feature in the live pageant finale which takes place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Sunday, August 13. “The Miss South Africa Organisation believes in entrepreneurship and our goal has always been clear: to provide every contestant with the necessary skills to become a savvy and informed career-driven woman with the correct tools to reach her chosen destiny.

A true South African brand that speaks to chasing your dreams and igniting your minds which is what our finalists will be doing in @Crown_chasers season 2.👑 pic.twitter.com/ct4tmAnII8 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 3, 2023 Shongwe said MoFaya has set its business ethos around encouraging the spirit of ‘rolling up your sleeves and making it happen’. “We have always hoped that our story ignites passion and inspires those who have started to empower themselves, and in those who are thinking of starting a business. We celebrate the untold African and South African stories,” said Shongwe.

He added that this relationship is based on the commonality of shared values and makes the partnership with Miss South Africa a natural fit. "We have had a blast working with the Miss South Africa finalists, who are passionate and dynamic young women, making it for themselves and wanting to give back to their communities," said Shongwe.