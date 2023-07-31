Mom mauled while shielding her daughter, 5, from dog

Durban — A mother was mauled by the dog she was trying to shield her daughter from in Phoenix, Durban, on Monday morning. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that a mother was seriously injured after rescuing her daughter, aged 5, from a dog which had got loose at Atholpark Place in Shastri Park, Phoenix.

“The KZN VIP ambulance was called to the scene where a female had sustained multiple dog bite wounds,” Naidoo said. He said it is believed that a dog had escaped from a neighbouring property and charged at the 5-year-old. When the mother grabbed the child and shielded her, the dog began mauling the mother. “The patient was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a medical facility for further medical attention,” Naidoo said.

In an unrelated incident, last month, a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was attacked by a pit bull also in Shastri Park. At the time, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a 45-year-old man was seriously injured after he was mauled by a dog in Unipark Close. Balram said that reaction officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched.

“The man was located on the pavement bleeding extensively from multiple bite wounds to his body and legs. He also sustained a fracture to his left leg,” Balram said. Witnesses said that the dog involved in the attack was a pit bull which fled prior to the arrival of first responders. Reaction officers patrolled the area in search of the dog, without success. The seriously injured pedestrian was stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.