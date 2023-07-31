Mom of slain eThekwini ANC councillor says her son was being followed

Durban — Slain eThekwini Municipality ANC councillor Minenhle Mkhize told his mother, when he arrived home, that a car was following him. Moments after that, Mkhize was shot dead outside his Cliffdale home last year.

Speaking to the Daily News, Gugulethu Ndlovu said Mkhize thought he had lost the car that was following him. Although Ndlovu added that she was satisfied with how the investigations into her son’s murder were handled, she expressed disappointment and confusion as to how Ntokozo Ndlela was acquitted of all the charges last week. Mxolisi Gcabashe who is in custody, is alleged to be the one who pulled the trigger. Ndlela was the second accused.

Ndlovu said she did not understand how Ndlela got out before telling the truth. “The State witness had said he went to visit Ndlela in prison and he said he wanted to tell the truth. Ndlela got released before he could tell the truth,” she said. Durban High Court Acting Judge Sanele Hlatshwayo said the State failed to provide evidence that Ndlela was involved in the planning and execution in the murder of Mkhize.

Judge Hlatshwayo said Ndlela was free to go home and that he would provide reasons for his decision at a later stage. Furthermore, Ndlovu accused one of the witnesses from the ANC of not telling the truth. “He did not speak the whole truth, he spoke about things that were not important. He did not speak about ... things like why there was a deployee who had to calm down the situation.” She said there was a time where Mkhize was cornered and asked how he won the elections. Ndlovu further said she was happy to hear that the investigations to find the mastermind and the motive behind the murder would be ongoing.

Describing her only son, she said Mkhize was a loving father who wanted his six children to be happy and taken care of. This week the court is expected to give its judgment on whether it finds Gcabashe guilty or not. Gcabashe is facing charges of theft, unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm. He has denied the charges.