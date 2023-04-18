Mom’s plea for justice as accused, 16, goes on trial for son’s, 15, death

Durban — The trial against a 16-year-old charged with culpable homicide will get under way in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court next month. The Grade 10 pupil is alleged to have stabbed and killed 15-year-old Jayden Glazer in Ashley, Pinetown, after school in March last year.

This had been nine months before his 16th birthday. On Friday, the matter was adjourned for the trial to sit on May 26-29. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. On Monday, Glazer’s mother, Jorina Pretorius, said she had heard hearsay as to why the fistfight had erupted, but she had yet to find out what truly unfolded, leading to the death of her son, when the trial began.

Both Glazer and the accused attended Chosen Independent Studies, where Glazer was in Grade 9. “Hopefully, I will get some answers. They didn’t even let me get into the ambulance with him that day, and when we got to the hospital, they said that he had bled out and died.” She said she wanted justice for her son, whose life was cut short before he had even peaked.

“Justice must be served, and the accused’s life also cut. He must be sent to jail.” The accused was out on warning and released into the care of his grandmother. “Jayden was a very loving person. We moved into the complex we are living in 14 years ago. Because he was the only white boy in the complex, he learnt how to speak Zulu quickly. He was fluent in Zulu. Everybody in the complex loves him, and following his death, they said he was not only my son but Valley View’s son – the name of the complex.”

Pretorius said her son had dreams of becoming a commercial pilot. "Since his death, every now and again, I have moments I just want to be alone to have my cry. I just still can't get over it."