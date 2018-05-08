Durban- The Montclair resident who was shot at his home in what is believed to be an alleged hit on his wife died in hospital on Tuesday night.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said the incident occurred in Carolina Crescent, Woodlands. The deceased has been identified as Josiah Nagian, 35.

"A 35-year-old man was shot by the unknown suspect. It is alleged that the victim was at his place of residence with his family when they were approached by a suspect brandishing a gun. The suspect opened fire wounding the victim in the stomach before fleeing the scene. Nothing was taken and the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage," Gwala said.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson, said the man was in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen when they transported him to a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

A well-placed source said the incident could have been a hit on the man's wife. She is alleged to be investigating corruption at her workplace. It is alleged that the shooter had fired a shot through the door. Neighbours said the wife hid in the bathroom. They say they were still piecing together what had happened.

Police could not confirm if it was a hit.

Gwala said a case of murder was now being investigated at Montclair Police Station.





Daily News