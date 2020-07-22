Mooi River couple shaken after assault by thugs during robbery

A MOOI RIVER vet said he was lucky to be alive after being battered with a wooden club during a robbery at Yellow Star stud farm. Allen Still, 31, walked out of the 10-minute robbery ordeal on Monday night with a fractured hand and stitches to his head. He and his wife Isla, 30, were assaulted by three robbers while having dinner. The Stills are tenants on the thoroughbred breeding farm outside Mooi River. Both are vets in nearby towns. “Three thugs burst into the house. They kicked the wooden door open. They beat me up a bit with wooden clubs and knobkerries. They made me lie on the floor and said if I move they will kill me. They took Isla and ransacked the house,” he said. Farm owner Koos de Klerk heard screams and ran to the house. When he knocked at one of the doors it startled the robbers. Allen said he ran out the back door. The robbers followed him and fled the scene. The robbers wore balaclavas.

“Feeling a bit battered but only one fracture which is really lucky. Isla was unharmed. It was still very traumatic for her. We have friends and family close by. I am out of the hospital so that’s great. It was clearly a farm attack. They hit me with a pick handle as well,” Allen said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the robbers demanded cash. “They took cash as well as a Bluetooth speaker. They fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention,” she said.

A case of house robbery has been opened at Mooi River police station for investigation.

AfriForum announced an intensified campaign against farm murders. It reported that June witnessed 40 farm attacks and five murders, while 15 farm attacks and four farm murders were committed this month.

According to statistics provided by Transvaalse Landbou-Unie (TLU) SA deputy general manager Major-General Chris van Zyl, since the start of this year, KwaZulu-Natal had recorded 11 farm attacks and four farm murders.

Last year, the province recorded 31 farm attacks and five murders. During the national lockdown, KwaZulu-Natal has so far recorded seven farm attacks and two farm murders.