Mop-up operations under way following factory fire in Sea Cow Lake

Durban — Mop-up operations are under way at Enforce Park building in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, after a fire ripped through the building on Monday. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, a resident, Nahiem Shaik, had a clear view from Umgeni Heights Flats.

“We do not know how the fire started, but it was a huge fire with black smoke billowing into the sky. Fire engines were heard racing to the scene of the fire.” Enforce Security Services is a private security company and this fire took place at their Durban head office. Ntuthuko Mathe, assistant chief fire officer: regional commander of eThekwini Municipality Fire & Emergency Services Unit, said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

He said that investigations have been a bit difficult given that the occupants nearby have not shared any information. He said: “The fire started around 2pm. There is a warehouse facility where certain sections have three floors, whilst others have two floors. Within these floors, some of the items that were burnt included fireworks and plastic items that were stored.” He added that China Mall stored some of its items on these premises as they previously experienced fire. Other floors had tyres and vehicles.

To combat the fire, Mathe said that they currently have six fire engines and five water carriers. “As we continue to combat the fire, we’ll investigate the cause and update further,” he said. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said: “Reports from the scene are that a semi-factory used for storage of retail goods caught fire. The fire spread to the adjacent offices before members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services managed to contain the blaze.”

He said no injuries were reported. “The roadway was closed to allow fire services access to the area, and traffic was severely affected. Smoke could be seen across the greater north Durban skyline,” Van Reenen said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.