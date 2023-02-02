More body parts of dismembered 7-year-old Philasande Shange found while family receives threats

Durban — The Shange family of KwaDukuza have found the upper torso of Philasande Shange, 7, whose dismembered body was found in stages in the Ntshawini area. The family said they are living in fear after receiving threatening SMS messages from the person who could have killed Philasande. They also received an SMS directing them to where they could find Philasande’s body.

The boy’s arms are still missing. Philasande was reported missing on January 5. He was last seen by a neighbour when he ran to the tuckshop to buy onions. The family said the motive for the murder was unknown.

During the past month the family received an SMS directing them to a place under a bridge near the Indifana River where they found Philasande’s head and leg. Recently the family received an SMS with directions to where his upper body had been dumped. Simangele Shange, Philasande’s grandmother explaining about the fear that they are living under since the day her grandson went missing. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Simangele Shange, Philasande’s grandmother, said they were told to not go anywhere because they would receive further instructions.

“On Wednesday we were told to look by Mhlangeni close to Melville. The SMS threatened us and said we have two weeks. I do not know if this two weeks is for us to bury Phila or to move out. But his arms were not with his body, those are the remaining parts.” Another SMS, the Daily News saw, read: “Another child between those you are bewitching will be killed. You all know who you bewitched. I know that the kids attend school at Mandeni.” Another stated: “MaShange I’m not kidding I’m giving you two weeks. I am suffering because of your witchcraft.”

When the Daily News visited the family they were numb, shocked and scared of the killer who seems to be watching their every move. Simangele said the family wants to move out of that area; their home for 24 years. She said they are unable to sleep and praying is not easy; they do not know what to say to God. She said the detectives and community have been supportive. She said of the other children who are threatened, two are aged 3 and 5. Philasande Shange . Picture: FACEBOOK Philasande’s mother, Philile Shange, said she sometimes wonders if her son cried when they were cutting him into pieces. “Did they just look at him crying begging for his life?”

Philile said the killer seems like a professional because of the way the body was cut. “Whoever is sending these SMSes is probably part of the murderers because everything he/she says is spot on. When we got his body parts there were no maggots or flies. It is as if they are keeping his body somewhere.” Philile said the family do not know what to expect once the two weeks are over, fuelling their fears.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that other remains were found last week. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.