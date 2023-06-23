More frustration for the public as Rachel Finlayson pool closed, again!

Durban — The Rachel Finlayson swimming pool has been closed until the end of June. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality in a brief post on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The municipality said that the swimming pool would be temporarily closed. “The public is informed that the Rachel Finlayson Pool will be closed from 22 to 30 June due to damage at the facility. The closure comes after a member of the public drove into the pool, damaging the fence. Repairs are currently under way,” the municipality said. “The public will be advised once the facility reopens for public use.”

The Rachel Finlayson swimming pool. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Meanwhile, earlier this month, referring to the Rachel Finlayson swimming pool ahead of the Comrades Marathon 2023, Pete’s Post asked if anyone was surprised. The Comrades weekend and school holidays were imminent. “The ANC finding ways to embarrass themselves and the City again....and again...and again. “According to my source, it's been closed for a week now!” Pete’s Post read.

In December 2022, the municipality announced that the Rachel Finlayson pool was open to the public. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda officially re-opened the pool for the public’s enjoyment on December 23. This was after the completion of repairs to this iconic beachfront pool.

Days leading up to the re-opening, the municipality reported on the progress being made in repairing the pool. Earlier in the month, the municipality announced that repairs to the pool were imminent following the appointment of a contractor who would fix the pool. The pool had not been operational for a long time.