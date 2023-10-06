More jobs as Futurelife opens R75 million manufacturing facility

Durban — More job opportunities are expected in KwaZulu-Natal as Future Life together with Pepsico opened a R75 million manufacturing facility. The facility was launched on Thursday at the Dube Tradeport.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) Siboniso Duma said there were nearly 196 people employed at the plant. “Next year and moving forward, more than 230 people will be employed permanently,” he said. The Futurelife journey began in 2007 in the province, with the launch of its original Future Life Smart Food, which was developed as a scientifically formulated, balanced, nutritious convenient food that contains Moducare nutrients. Riaan Heyl, CEO of PepsiCo South Africa said the acquisition of Futurelife had been an important milestone in their goal to be the leading food and beverage manufacturer in the country.

“Its (Futurelife) innovative and dynamic basket of products complement the many household staples and heritage brands that PepsiCo offers South African consumers,” said Henly. He said with its substantial investment of R75m in the new manufacturing facility at Dube TradePort, Futurelife’s dedication to growth, efficiency and continuous improvement was clear. “The consolidated operations within the facility promise streamlined production processes and increased efficiency to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” he said.

Mike Dos Santos, GM at Futurelife, said their commitment remained unshakable in the province and they were firmly resolved to continue contributing to the local economy and upliftment of the communities. Dos Santos said while the first phase of the factory build development stood as an achievement, the company planned to embark on the development of a second phase over the next 18 months. “This will close the loop on key sustainability initiatives,” he said.

He said through these projects the company aimed to use the factory’s expansive 8 500m² roof to maximise the use of solar energy, which would be accomplished through the integration of solar energy systems into the facility’s operations. He said the harnessing of the sun’s power and sustainable technology would further enhance the factory’s environmental footprint while rainwater gathering initiatives would contribute to its sustainable water practices, aligning with its broader goal of minimising environmental impact. Duma said they celebrated that FutureLife procured 88% of its raw materials locally. He added that all product packaging was done locally.