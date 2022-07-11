More than 3.9m motor vehicle licences renewed at post office branches

Durban — The South African Post Office (Sapo) attributes the more than 3.9 million motor vehicle licences renewed at post office branches to the convenience of renewing a vehicle licence at the post office. Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said post offices have separate counters for the renewal of vehicle licences, making sure transaction time is as short as possible. All queues at post offices move very fast, after the collection point for social relief distress grants was moved to supermarkets.

“Renew a vehicle licence at a post office, and you leave with the new licence after paying. There is no need to return another day to collect it,” Kruger said. He said post offices charge no commission and accept card and cash payments. The motorist pays only the amount on the renewal notice. “The post office offers a bulk renewal service for fleet owners, as well as a service where it can collect the applications and deliver the licences to the fleet offices. A flat fee is charged for collection and delivery,” Kruger said.

He said local post offices will require a copy of your identity document or passport for the renewal. In KwaZulu-Natal, proof of address is also required. Kruger added that Sapo recently launched an online licence renewal service. Everything, including payment, is done online. Only the collection at a post office branch, or delivery at the customer’s address, is done physically. Daily News