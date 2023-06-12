More than R1 billion allocated for building flood victims’ housing

Durban — The KZN government has allocated more than R1 billion in the budget for building houses for flood victims currently housed in Transitional Emergency Accommodations (TEAs). This was announced by Human Settlements MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi during a visit to the flood victims housed in the two main Reservoir Hills TEAs on Friday.

Nkosi said the government was moving speedily in ensuring that they have proper housing, and was determined to build housing that would guarantee their safety, and not be washed away by floods. The MEC said his visit was driven by the desire to acquaint himself with the living conditions of the April/ May 2022 flood victims, and to explore possible interventions as they waited to be resettled in permanent housing, especially earmarked for them. These are now under construction in different parts of eThekwini Municipality. Nkosi said the government had struggled to find suitable land on which to build; the delays were caused by residents who stay near these parcels of land, who said they feared that building housing for the flood victims would affect the value of their properties

KZN Human Settlements MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi shakes the hand of happy TEA resident Ntombifuthi Nxumalo during his visit to the Reservoir Hills TEAs on Friday. Picture: Steven Makhanya “We plan on building you houses that will be strong enough to withstand all elements of weather, heavy rains and floods, and not endanger your lives like it happened during the floods last year. “We plan on building you houses that will last for generations to come. Currently, the environmentalists are doing assessments of the land … we therefore request you to give us time to build you proper houses with sanitation, roads, and all other amenities.” Resident Bheki Ngcobo said that they had felt the government had forgotten about their plight.

“We appeal to you, MEC Nkosi, to keep us updated about progress on the building process.” Fikisiwe Mthembu, who lives in Crystal Valley, was also grateful for the safe temporary housing but requested that the government speed up the building processes. Nkosi also appealed to those who sell land to people to desist from placing people on dangerous land.