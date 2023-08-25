More than R370 million invested in eThekwini SMMEs

Durban — A new dawn has arrived for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in eThekwini after the Durban Business Fair revealed their new logo prior to their exhibition next month. The Durban Business Fair was celebrating 25 years of existence since 1998, hosted in La Lucia, Durban.

Deputy chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Economic Development and Planning Committee, Phili Ndlovu, revealed that more than R370 million had been invested in eThekwini SMMEs. “Since the fair’s inception, eThekwini Municipality has invested more than R370m to expose and capacitate local businesses. More than 100 000 people have participated in the Durban Business Fair since 1998,” he said. Ndlovu highlighted that the Durban Business Fair remained the largest exhibition programme across South Africa, attracting more than 21 000 visitors. More than 20 000 sustainable jobs have been created through the fair.

Among the guests were SMMEs who saw success in their business through the fair, applauding and expressing their gratitude to eThekwini Municipality for investing in them. House of Saint Luke founder from uMlazi, Mxolisi Mkhize, said his business success was through the Durban Business Fair. “They have helped me a lot. I am the child who was born through the fair. Twelve years ago, I came in here knowing nothing about business. “I owned my first sewing machine, got to live my dream, travelling around the world from Africa to Milan, Rome and Switzerland to explore business through Durban Business Fair,” said Mkhize.

The fashion star is also set to hold a historic event, celebrating the 12 years of existence of his business. “I will employ 100 models within eThekwini to showcase my work as part of celebrating 12 years of existence. I will be the first one to host 100 in Durban; it has never been done before,” said Mkhize. Sthembiso Ngubo, Afromed Medical Services managing director, also said a lot had changed since he joined the fair in 2014. He has now employed 11 workers.

"The Durban Business Fair helped me a lot. They taught me so many things: how to network, develop your business with others. Now I have more than 11 employees and eight trainees.'' Ngubo, who started his business in partnership with Nelisiwe Ngcobo in 2012, is building a medical school to teach youngsters from rural areas medical practices. He warned upcoming business people that they need to have passion, due to the challenging nature of business.