More than R670 million set to boost eThekwini’s GDP

Durban — More than R670 million is expected to be injected into the local economy because of the Hollywoodbets Durban July. This was revealed by eThekwini Municipality during the Durban July Experience media launch on Wednesday when it informed media and patrons on the state of readiness ahead of the Hollywoodbets Durban July – Africa’s greatest horse racing event – on Saturday.

Economic development and planning chairperson Thembo Ntuli shared the economic projections and added that 5 000 jobs would be created by Durban July activities. Economic Development and Planning chairperson councillor Thembo Ntuli provides a projection as to how the event would boost the local economy. Picture: Thuli Dlamini He said: “We are pulling out all the stops and are ready to host visitors coming from all over South Africa and beyond its borders for the Durban July Grand Experience weekend under the theme ‘Ride the Wave.’ We are dedicated to living up to our award-winning status of being Africa’s leading festival and event destination.” He said to ensure a safe and memorable Hollywoodbets Durban July, metro police and other law enforcement agencies would be out in full force and on high alert throughout the city and surroundings.

Furthermore, police would maintain high visibility around the Greyville area, complemented by private security. The metro police’s public order policing unit remains on high alert and will be on standby. All intersections will be managed for traffic control with some road closures. Ntuli added that there would be road closures from July 5 at 11pm.

Gold Circle events and marketing executive Stephen Marshall said they would pull out all the stops so that every single attendee had a great experience. Picture: Thuli Dlamini Gold Circle events and marketing executive Stephen Marshall said they would pull out all the stops so that every single attendee had a great experience. He also shared the meaning behind the theme “Ride the Wave”. He said: “It reflects what Durban is so famous for, our beaches, but there is a deeper meaning. “If you look back at the past four or five years and what Durban has had to endure from coming out of Covid-19 to the floods and the damage that those did to our water and sanitation infrastructure, to the riots and a tornado ripping through our suburbs. Durban has been through a lot and so the theme this year is about resilience. It’s about getting through the tough times but not forgetting to enjoy the ride. It’s about coming out the other side.”

He also referred to the last few Durban July events and that they faced challenges from Covid-19 – where it was behind closed doors – and then the torrential rains in 2023 caused the programme to end early. Marshall said that last year, this event contributed R613 million to the city’s GDP through direct and indirect spend. Tourism, hospitality, entertainment and fashion industries all benefited massively from this event and it impacts so many people in the city and the province. He concluded that this year would also include the first female jockey to ride in the race – Rachel Venniker – who will be riding Without Question.

Hollywoodbets brand and communications canager Devin Heffer shared how impactful this event was on the city and its people. Picture: Thuli Dlamini Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer shared how impactful the event was on the city and its people. He emphasised fashion and how it had attracted hundreds of students and young designers from across the province. The final 10 will showcase their designs on Saturday. “For us as Hollywoodbets and our non-profit organisation – the Hollywood Foundation – we have R100 000 in bursaries that will be awarded to the top three (R50 000 first, R30 000 second, R20 000 third); and this will help kickstart their career,” he said. Heffer concluded that he looked forward to how attendees would interpret the theme and echoed Marshall’s words about the theme being a metaphor for how energy and different waves would flow during the weekend.