‘Most extraordinary rescue’ - snake rescuer after removing 5 monitor lizards from under a concrete patio being demolished

Durban — Snake rescuer Nick Evans has referred to his latest monitor lizard rescue call as ‘most extraordinary’. On Thursday, Evans was called out to a home he is familiar with in Reservoir Hills.

He said Rasscon Construction and Development CC was demolishing a massive concrete patio at a home bordering the Palmiet River. “It was a home I was familiar with as, after a few visits, I knew of black mambas and monitor lizards living under this patio,” Evans said. “The homeowner expected a reptile or two to be found during this demolition job, and it was not long before I was called for a large snake, seen under the concrete, by the builders.

“When I arrived and looked under the concrete, I saw the tail of a monitor lizard, which resembles a snake.” People often confuse monitor tails for snakes. Picture: Nick Evans. He said it was about two metres away, and the only way to get it was to keep breaking away at the concrete. Unfortunately, the concrete was thick, so a jackhammer had to be used. Evans said the construction team planned to be careful, as they did not want to hurt the lizard.

“It was great for me to see their caring attitude, really encouraging,” he said. “The jackhammer started breaking away concrete, and the unhappy lizard turned to me, considering making a dash for it. As the hammering went on, a second monitor lizard head appeared. I was so, so excited. I’d never caught more than one of these lizards at a time. The two lizards probably had a headache by this point.” We would never have got them without the jackhammer. Well, they would never have demolished the patio without it either. Picture: Nick Evans. Evans said the workers broke a hole closer to where the first lizard was, and he managed to reach in, grab its tail, and pull it out.

He said pulling it out was not that easy, as it used its powerful legs and sharp claws to really dig in, but they soon managed it. “We did the same for the second lizard,” Evans said. He said all the workers touched the lizards, and some even held one for a photo. They seemed proud to have assisted in rescuing these reptiles.

Evans said he saw that there was still a lot of concrete left to break, so he was sure he would be back soon. He was also sure there was at least one mamba under there. A happy team after capturing the first two lizards. Picture: Nick Evans “A while later, I was, as expected, called back. Not for a mamba, though, but for another monitor. This one was a few metres from where the other two were. It was well out of reach so, with the jackhammer, the workers carefully created a hole closer to the lizard, while I watched from the gap that had already been formed,” he said. Evans said the hammering was loud under there, and he could see the lizard’s head shaking as the jackhammer broke away at the concrete. It started getting really active, moving around the space under there.

“Soon, I got within reach of the tail and grabbed it. After a brief struggle, I got it out,” he said. “I was so chuffed to have got three lizards.” Evans said that with metres of patio left to break, they wondered if there would be more lizards. These gloves, which @Warren’s Small World gave Evans, were a massive help, especially when it came to digging away crushed concrete. Picture: Nick Evans. Then about an hour or two later, he returned to the house.

He said that at that time, the lizard had been injured by the jackhammer, much to the horror of the team. They had taken great care in helping him extract the first three lizards, desperate not to injure them. With this one, they did not know it was there until the concrete broke away. “When I arrived, the lizard looked dead. It was stuck under collapsed concrete slabs. I shifted them away and noticed two punctures on its back, one between the back legs, and a more severe one between the front legs. It was hard to assess the damage as it was covered in dust. “I gently moved the concrete and was relieved to see movement. The lizard was very much alive, and actually, had not lost much strength at all,” Evans said.

The fourth lizard. You can see why I thought it was dead. An unavoidable accident. Picture: Nick Evans. He said that after putting the lizard in a container, the workers moved a large concrete slab next to it and uncovered a fifth lizard. “This one was also partially trapped under the concrete, but not physically damaged, thankfully. These last two, due to their circumstances, made for much easier captures than the other three. “Five lizards was the total for the day. Absolutely incredible. I could not be happier.

“My most extraordinary monitor lizard rescue call to date,” Evans said. The full Rasscon Construction and Development CC team and I with the fifth lizard. Picture: Nick Evans Evans said it was difficult to tell sexes apart, but he confirmed that one was a male. As for the rest, he had no idea. However, they were adults. He said that after measurements and weights were taken, four of the five were released the next day. The fifth was taken to Dangerous Creatures, at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research for the veterinary team to look at. X-rays were taken.

“Remarkably, the jackhammer had hit the lizard’s spine, causing a slight fracture, but it had not impacted the lizard’s mobility at all. It could still scratch and give a good slap with its tail. If the jackhammer hit another two or three millimetres to the side, or deeper, the lizard could have been paralysed. One lucky reptile,” Evans said. “It is receiving antibiotics and TLC by the DC staff, and will hopefully be ready for release soon. Thank you to them for their efforts, as usual.” The worst of the two wounds. Despite the lizard’s fractured spine, it has full mobility. Picture: Nick Evans. Evans also thanked Rasscon Construction (@Tabrez Rassack) for all its care and assistance.

“They really were fantastic, and I could not have done this without them,” he said. “I see these lizards suffering cruel deaths at the hands of humans, but in recent times, I have seen members of the public really make an effort to save them. Again, this is really encouraging for me.” Evans also thanked the homeowner for giving him this exciting opportunity.