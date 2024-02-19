Mother, child slain in ponzi scheme mess

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family are reeling in shock after their mother and daughter were gunned down by hitmen in Inanda at the weekend. A 48-year-old mother and her 22-year-old daughter were found dead with gunshot wounds in Emachobeni in Inanda on Friday.

It is alleged that Patricia Jeza and her daughter Queen Jeza, of Cato Manor, had recently been reported missing. Pinky Mlambo, a family member, said they were left distressed by the incident. Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, Mlambo said she was still puzzled as to the motive for the killing.

“I don’t have the strength to say anything about this incident. What I saw at the scene was extremely unbearable. I don’t think the picture will ever disappear from my mind. I am still shocked and emotionally disturbed,” she said. Mlambo said surviving without her sister would be difficult since two children depended on her. The Daily News has been reliably informed that the slain mother had gone to fetch her R300 000 which she had allegedly invested in a Ponzi scheme with the hope of earning monthly interest.

It is alleged that after realising that she and her daughter had been scammed, as her monthly interest was no longer deposited into her bank account, she asked for her money back. The duo allegedly went to fetch their money as per the agreement, but instead, they were found dead with gunshot wounds. Patricia Jeza. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the four men suspected to be behind the murders of the woman and her daughter were killed in a shoot-out with police on Saturday.

He said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni. The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi. Police signalled for the driver of the suspects’ vehicle to stop. “The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire.

“After the shoot-out, it was found that all four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded. Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her concern over the incident of the two women found dead. “These senseless acts of violence underscore the urgent need for collective action to address the root causes of such brutality. We urge anyone with information about the incident to co-operate fully with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” said Khoza.