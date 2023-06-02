Mother disappointed as trial into son’s fatal stabbing yet to start

Durban — The mother of a 15-year-old who was stabbed and killed nine months before his 16th birthday was disappointed that the anticipated trial into her son’s murder had been delayed. In March last year, Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in Grade 9.

It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of culpable homicide. In April the matter was adjourned in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for the trial to sit from May 26 to 29. However, on the day the trial was meant to begin, Glazer’s mother learned from the State that it would not be going ahead, much to her disappointment and frustration. Glazer’s mother, Jorina Pretorius, on Thursday, said she had been told that new trial dates would be set due to the volume of cases before the court.

She said that the trial was now expected to sit on June 19 and 20 and that the accused was currently out on a warning, released into the care of a guardian. “I wish that the trial was finished, I just want it to be over now. I just live in hope now that on the 19th the trial goes ahead so that I can get some closure and know what happened on that day,” she said. Pretorius said while she was waiting for the trial to begin she was doing everything she could to keep her son’s memory alive.

“It is something that is important to me, to keep his memory alive. Also keeping his memory alive helps me to keep going. “I’ve made a phone pouch with his picture on it to keep remembering him. I’ve also started a WhatsApp group where all the people who held him dear are members, and it is for the purpose of keeping them updated on the case as court proceedings are held in-camera since the accused is a minor. “It’s the only way I can help myself on the road to healing, to do things Jayden loved to do,” said Pretorius.

She explained that she was still processing her grief and had not ultimately come to terms with the fact that her son's life was cut short when he still had his whole life ahead of him. "It is difficult to deal with grief, you never get over losing a child – it is just continuous grieving."