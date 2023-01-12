‘Mother of all clean-ups’ launched in eThekwini

Durban — eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has launched a ‘mother of all clean ups’ to tackle the central business district and closer areas. Kaunda launched the clean-up today (Thursday).

Story continues below Advertisement

“Today, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda launched a Mother of All Clean Ups, which is a much broader campaign, which covers 13 precincts, which include the CBD, City Hall, ICC, Albert Park, Warwick, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Point, South Beach, North Beach, Umgeni, Musgrave, Greyville and Dalton Hostel,” the municipality said. eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda launched the clean-up, which will cover 13 precincts, which include the central business district. Picture: eThekwini Municipality It said that Kaunda put in place a comprehensive operational plan, which will focus on the following activities: blocked drains, overgrown grass, overgrown trees, street lighting, unauthorised building works, water and sewer leaks, enforcement of by-laws, bad buildings, traffic congestion, open trenches on side-walks, potholes, damaged manhole covers, homelessness and illegal dumping. "Our teams are on the ground identifying challenges in other precincts, particularly in the secondary CBDs which include Pinetown, Isipingo, Verulam and oThongathi,” Kaunda said.

“We are pleased to report that our cleaning campaign is beginning to yield positive results as the levels of cleanliness have improved in some parts of the CBD. The campaign we have launched today will be complemented by an intensive education drive to encourage residents to keep their environment clean.” Kaunda added that since last year September, the city embarked on an aggressive cleaning campaign to keep the city clean and most importantly create a conducive climate for investment. The municipality said that Kaunda is pleased that the cleaning campaign is beginning to yield positive results as the levels of cleanliness have improved in some parts of the CBD.

Story continues below Advertisement

eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda launched the clean-up, which will cover 13 precincts, which include the central business district. Picture: eThekwini Municipality The municipality added that the campaign Kaunda launched will be complemented by an intensive education drive to encourage residents to keep their environment clean. It also said that as part of concerted efforts to spruce up the city centre, several municipal teams on Thursday commenced with a two-day massive clean-up. One of the clean-up operations was in the Dalton Precinct, where teams removed broken bricks and uncollected refuse. Broken bricks and uncollected refuse cleaned up in the Dalton precinct. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Meanwhile, South Beach is one of the many areas to which municipal officials have taken the city’s war on waste.

Story continues below Advertisement