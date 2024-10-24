Motorist shot during an attempted hijacking in Durban

Durban — A motorist was shot and wounded during an attempted hijacking in Savannah Park, Pinetown, Durban earlier this week. On Tuesday night, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team was activated by Tracker SA following an attempted hijacking on Phumphele Road in Savannah Park.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that after receiving the urgent call, the SOT proceeded immediately to the last known location of the incident. Powell said when the team arrived at the scene, it was reported that suspects had attempted to hijack the driver of a red VW Polo. “The victim, in an attempt to escape, managed to drive away but collided with another vehicle during the process. Tragically, he sustained a gunshot wound to the upper arm,” Powell said.

Powell said Mariannhill SAPS and medical responders were alerted and quickly arrived on the scene to provide support. “The injured driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Powell said. Powell said the investigation into the hijacking attempt is ongoing to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“Marshall Security continues to urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. We remain committed to working closely with law enforcement and partners like Tracker SA to respond swiftly to incidents and ensure the safety of our community,” Powell said. “We commend the quick actions of our team, Tracker SA, and all responders involved in this incident.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Mariannhill opened a case of attempted carjacking following an incident in which a 41-year-old man was allegedly accosted by an armed man who demanded car keys.