Motorists urged to avoid driving at night and certain hotspots for crashes

Durban — According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), an analysis of fatal crashes over the past festive seasons shows that the number of collisions increases between 4pm and 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The RTMC has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travelling at night during this festive season. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the times in the analysis could be attributable to factors such as poor visibility, fatigue and impaired driving. He said that it’s also dangerous to drive in the early hours of the morning before dawn.

Zwane pointed to a recent accident that claimed 11 lives and left three people injured when a truck collided with a minibus on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei in the Free State. “The crash happened at approximately 3.15am in the morning and the vehicles collided head-on. Pedestrian collisions and single vehicle overturning are the most common contributors to fatal crashes at this time of the year, and this calls for high levels of vigilance when travelling in built-up areas and for motorists to take enough time to rest,” said Zwane. He said the driving conditions are likely to be complicated by predictions of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many parts of the country during this period.

“Motorists should reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions and be extremely cautious when crossing low-lying bridges,” he said. He said that the RTMC has identified 24 zones or hotspots where 15 or more crashes have taken place over the past five years in the country. Zwane said the hotspots are the R573 Moloto Road in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, the R71 Mankweng in Limpopo, the N2 near Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, the N2 near Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape, the N1 near Naboomspruit in Limpopo, the R61 near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, the N1 near Mokopane in Limpopo, the R30 between Stilfontein and Ventersdorp in the North West, the R61 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, the N2 near Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal, the R61 near Mzamba in the Eastern Cape, the N1 near Musina in Limpopo, and the N2 near Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

