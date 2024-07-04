Mpumi Dhlamini aims to share knowledge with upcoming KZN artists

Durban — SA Music Awards (SAMA) and Metro FM Music Award winner, Mpumi Dhlamini, is set to launch his upcoming album and share his wealth of knowledge accumulated during close to two decades in the industry with KZN youth later this month. Dhlamini, 37, will be doing performances and workshops around the city as part of his upcoming album's release roll out, which will also form part of the promotional run for his headlining performance at the upcoming Joy of Jazz.

The multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed producer is a SAMA and Metro FM Awards nominee for Best Newcomer and Best Jazz Album (respectively). He has performed and collaborated with the likes of Proverb, Zwai Bala, Jimmy Dludlu and Lira while producing works for Wanda Baloyi, BrianTemba, Kabomo, Zama Jobe and Sphelelo Mazibuko, and continues to push the boundaries of genre-bending and sonic expression in the jazz world. Dhlamini said that in his workshops, he aimed to follow the lead of his audience and what they prompted him to teach. He used this approach because he wanted the youth and upcoming artists to steer the talk to issues that affect them.

However, he will be including a discussion of music composition, how to charge for your music and how to market your sound. He will also demonstrate to the audience how he composes music. SAMA and Metro Award winner Mpumi Dhlamini. Picture: Supplied “On the spot, I will compose music for the audience and that will give the audience practical experience on how to compose a song using just words or simple melodies. My workshops are generally fluid to be tailored around my audience,” said Dhlamini. The MoBlaq Productions label owner, said that one should aim to make good music rather than commercial viability.

Dhlamini has three studio albums (Combined Elements, Note To Self and Imvuselelo). On this album, he plays the piano, saxophone, the Rhodes keyboard (and more). He said that this was the first time that he had an album that was not influenced by the label or had a set time frame for its reIease, as he had decided to make it about himself and a piece of art that would be enjoyed by his fans. Dhlamini said that having drive was important but disagreed with the growing number of new artists starting their own label, because it was like “being the cow, the farmer, and landlord and it is very tricky and time consuming.”

He explained: “The economy is living and it is not waiting for you. You need to invest your time and being into it, just as a writer would invest in reading, learning about literature and competing with AI. “It requires analytic (skill) and creativity to be independent. Depending on where you want to be in the food chain will determine where you will end up.” Dhlamini who has worked with and produced his first album under Sony by himself, said experience and being driven helped to do this.

He said that his competitiveness stemmed from his sports background. “I try to break boundaries,“ Dhlamini added, revealing that he may drop four albums before December 2024. His workshop dates are: July 18, in collaboration with with Joy of Jazz at the NSA; September 16 to 18 at the University of KwaZulu-Natal; and September 20 at the Kumisa event on film and TV scoring. Dates are still to be confirmed for Lesotho and Swaziland.