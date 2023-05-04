Msunduzi demolishes illegal businesses within the municipality

Durban — The Msunduzi Local Municipality has demolished illegal structures within the municipality.
“The municipality has demolished illegal business structures at the corner of Willowton and Greytown roads. This follows numerous efforts by the municipality to give the business owners opportunities to amend their properties, in order for them to be compliant with the City’s by-laws,” the municipality said on Thursday.
The municipality said it was taking a zero-tolerance approach to land invasions, illegal structures and illegal business operations in the City.
“A number of operations have been undertaken where notices of compliance were issued and fell on deaf ears. The municipality is therefore sending a clear message that the time to act is now,” the municipality said.
It said that municipal by-laws stated that no one shall, in relation to any property in the ownership or possession of or under the control of the council, whether movable or immovable, and including any street or public property; (c) erect, build, or assemble any structure, including a hut, tent, screen, bulletin board, pole, stand, or stage.
The municipality also said that the by-laws were there for a reason and the municipality was required to ensure that the by-laws were adhered to. This would contribute to the progression of the City, its economy and its people. The municipality also has established a single Law Enforcement Unit which aims to address all by-law transgressions and act against those found wanting.
“Business owners are warned, the municipality has taken a hard stance and will deal aggressively with land invasion and illegal trading. The Building and Town Planning Department can be consulted for assistance,” the municipality said.
