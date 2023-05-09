Msunduzi firefighters praised for saving woman’s life in blaze

Durban – Msunduzi firefighters have been hailed for saving a woman’s life in a house fire on Friday in Paradise Gardens, Pietermaritzburg. A team of 11 firefighters were deployed to a house fire call at 9.30pm.

Within minutes they had managed to extinguish the fire which had already engulfed the kitchen and lounge. In the shortest time, the team managed to prevent the fire from causing extensive damage and saved the entire part of the house. The woman was found unconscious in one of the rooms filled with smoke, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Msunduzi city manager Lulamile Mapholoba praised the firefighters for their swift response. Mapholoba said the world celebrated International Firefighters Day recently. “We are proud of our dedicated, committed and brave heroes and heroines who always show up determined and tireless to battle dangerous fires and save the lives of the people of Msunduzi, despite the dangers and challenges they face in their daily line of duty.

“We respect, admire and value our dedicated firefighting teams for risking their lives in dangerous situations so that all of us can be safe,” said Mapholoba. Meanwhile to celebrate International Firefighters Day on Thursday, teams from the metro’s four regions – north, central, west and south – competed against each other in Durban, showcasing their skills in basic firefighting activities and routines. Chief fire officer Phakade Mchunu said the dedicated firefighters play a vital role in the community, putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.