Msunduzi Municipality celebrates 185 years of existence with new logo

Durban — The Msunduzi Municipality has unveiled a new logo to celebrate 185 years.
On Tuesday, the municipality unveiled the city’s 185-year celebration logo.
The municipality said that, in celebration, the Msunduzi Council had adopted a Calendar of Events this year.
A number of initiatives will be undertaken as part of the celebrations, one of them being the unveiling of the city logo which will form part of the municipality’s branding efforts to give the city a unique identity during this period and mark the city’s heritage celebrations.
The municipality said that on Tuesday, the city celebrated its own diversity and growth, composed of people from across the province of KwaZulu-Natal, Africa and all over the world.
“The main goal of the logo is to enhance awareness and build a beneficial destination image. The municipal logo will serve as an identity of the City of Choice as the city celebrates its 185-year milestone,” the municipality said.
“It is to be a symbolic reflection of what the city wants to communicate to residents, potential travellers and investors and will also be a reflection of the experiences offered and the city’s aspirations going forward.”
The logo speaks to what Pietermaritzburg is today:
- Pietermaritzburg is known for its red brick buildings which has served as motivation for a simple, memorable design that stands out and fits in with Pietermaritzburg’s architecture. The red brick buildings mark the city as an outstanding tourism destination.
- The green in the logo represents the recreational environment and Pietermaritzburg is the city of forestry.
- The shape of two arches or a circle expresses the city’s unity in diversity (worlds coming together).
WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.
Daily News