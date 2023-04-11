Msunduzi Municipality celebrates 185 years of existence with new logo

The municipality said that, in celebration, the Msunduzi Council had adopted a Calendar of Events this year.

A number of initiatives will be undertaken as part of the celebrations, one of them being the unveiling of the city logo which will form part of the municipality’s branding efforts to give the city a unique identity during this period and mark the city’s heritage celebrations.

The municipality said that on Tuesday, the city celebrated its own diversity and growth, composed of people from across the province of KwaZulu-Natal, Africa and all over the world.