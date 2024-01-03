Msunduzi Municipality says it is hard at work to ensure safety of residents

Durban — The Msunduzi Municipality says it is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of its community members. This is after three people were swept away by a river in Henley Dam on New Year’s Eve and a sangoma, Zinhle Nonhlanhla Makhaye, was swept away by a river next to the Lay Ecumenical Centre area on Boxing Day in ward 23.

Makhaye, who resided in ward 41, had gone to the river to cleanse 20 people when water came gushing and took her while praying. She has not been found. Moreover, the municipality said in isolated incidents houses in 10 wards have been damaged. In its statement, they said the damage assessments were under way; however, the ongoing rain has hampered these efforts, making it challenging to accurately determine the extent of the damage. “The forecast predicts more rain, which may further impede the assessment process. In light of these circumstances, the Disaster Management Centre is fully prepared to respond to any eventuality that may arise,” read the statement.

The municipality said that due to the continuous rains, their waste trucks were experiencing difficulties when attempting to offload at the landfill site. “We are aware of this issue and are currently implementing measures to resolve it promptly, ensuring the smooth operation of our vehicles. However, we regret to inform you that these circumstances may cause delays in waste collection in certain areas,” read the statement. Makhaye’s brother Sandile Makhaye said the family were informed today by the police that the search continues and that they were helpful. “The police keep on informing us on the progress,” said Sandile.