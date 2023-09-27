Municipality recognised for promoting gender equality

Durban — UMlalazi Local Municipality and its employees in KwaZulu-Natal have been nominated in four categories in the Sebenza Women Awards 2023. UMlalazi Municipality communications manager Nonhlanhla Jele said that the municipality is on the rise with accomplishments on women empowerment.

Jele said that women empowerment as a socio-economic fabric towards nation-building continues to grow leaps and bounds among women within uMlalazi Municipality. UMlalazi Local Municipality. “For the first time in the history of this municipality, we have seen noble women of varying scales of capacities and capabilities ascending into elite Sebenza Women Awards for 2023,” Jele said. “This has come in the form of recognitions and nominations into various categories and sectors such as government and leadership, farming, and construction.”

Jele said that uMlalazi Municipality as an institution has also risen to prominence with its recognition and nomination into the category of best practice in promoting gender equality. She said the municipality’s first woman mayor in the history of 60 years of its existence, councillor Queen Xulu, expressed gratitude following the nominations and encouraged other women to excel in their fields of competency. “Among the key recognitions and nominations, Her Worship, the mayor of uMlalazi Municipality, Queen (QT) Xulu has been given a nod in the category of Women in Government, while Lindelihle Gumede and Khanyiswa Thusi are nominees for the category of Women in Farming, Zinhle Ngema nominated for the category of Women in Construction, and lastly, uMlalazi Municipality getting nominated for the category of Best Performing Municipality in Gender Equality,” Jele said.

Queen Xulu. The Sebenza Women Awards are scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023, at the Durban ICC. The annual Sebenza Women Awards is an event focused on rewarding women’s excellence and showcasing their brilliance, strength and achievements. This event also pays special attention to the youth, game changers and women from disadvantaged communities striving to make the world a better place.

Khanyiswa Thusi. Zinhle Ngema. Lindelihle Gumede.