Murder-accused cop’s trial continues

Durban — The trial against a police sergeant alleged to have shot and killed a man for leaning against his car resumes on Wednesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Sergeant Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu is accused of killing Qaphela Mdima outside Casablanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest, in November 2022.

The officer is alleged to have shot Mdima multiple times with his service pistol. The State alleges that after Shabangu fired a single shot towards the victim he continued to fire multiple times at the man who kept asking why the officer was shooting at him. Shabangu was granted R5 000 bail in December 2022.

Following the shooting the officer fled the area as angry community members stoned his vehicle. He later went to hand himself over at the Hillcrest police station. Spent cartridges were seized at the scene and were sent to be compared with the officer’s gun. Statements from witnesses implicating him were also submitted as part of the State’s evidence.

Shabangu has pleaded not guilty, stating that he thought that Mdima was reaching for a gun when he moved his hand to his waist. The father of five did not have a weapon on him when he was killed. It is alleged that Mdima had been standing with two men, including a Durban metro police officer, near Shabangu’s car conversing.

When the officer approached the three men it is alleged that he told the other two that he did not want Mdima near his car. The police officer confronted Mdima, telling him to move away from his car three times. Mdima refused to move and proceeded to lean against the car. It’s alleged that Shabangu went to the other side of his car and returned with his gun and shot Mdima.

Shabangu was granted bail despite the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator testifying that she was opposed to his release on bail. At the time of the bail hearing the investigator told the court that witnesses in the matter were Shabangu’s friends. In granting bail, the court did order the officer to relocate to his provided alternative address, where he was to remain until the finalisation of the matter. He was also ordered to sign in twice a week at his nearest police station and that he should have no contact with State witnesses while the matter is pending.