Murder accused Mariannhill sergeant to be indicted to Durban High Court

Durban — Mariannhill police sergeant Ayanda Ntombela, who is charged with murder and kidnapping of Sihle Mtshare, was expected to be indicted to the Durban High Court on Wednesday. Ntombela is out on R20 000 bail and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, but the matter was adjourned for seven days to have the indictment ready before court. Ntombela is represented by legal counsel Nosizwe Bantwana

Ntombela is alleged to have taken Mtshare in for questioning on August 21 last year. Mtshare disappeared thereafter and his body was later found in Camperdown. The court previously, during Ntombela’s bail bid, had heard from an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator how Mtshare’s body came to be found.

It is alleged that Ntombela had taken police to where a sniffer dog found the 27-year-old’s body, allegedly after he (Ntombela) had been tipped off on the location by an unknown caller. Meanwhile, in a separate kidnapping case also against a police officer the State, on Wednesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, indicated that the matter was trial-ready and transferred it from the district court to the regional court. In the kidnapping and assault case against a Point police officer, an e-hailing driver, as well as a boiler operator State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu, said that case was on the roll for a decision from the regional court prosecutor.

Point policeman Collen Sboniso Jali, Mzokhona Dlamini and e-hailing driver Nhlanhla Tembe are charged with kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm where it’s alleged that the three men out on bail of R5 000 kidnapped Mthandeni Cyprian Silangwe. “The matter had been marked final for adjournments for purposes of further investigations. The docket was sent to the regional court prosecutor to guide investigations. The Indication is that the matter may be transferred to regional court 2,” said Xulu. The men are to appear in the trial court on May 2.