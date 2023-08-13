Murder case of mother of five now in trial court

Durban — The murder case against a 28-year-old man alleged to have stabbed and killed a mother of three is now in the trial court of the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Sthembiso Mlitwa is charged with the murder of Sphephile Khomo who was 28 years old at the time of the killing in KwaNdengezi.

Khomo was murdered nine days before her 29th birthday in February. Mlitwa had previously been appearing in the district court, but on Monday he made his first appearance in the regional court which is the trial court. The case was adjourned to September 7.

The summary of facts said that on that day Mlitwa and Khomo had been drinking together at a shebeen. “They then went past the victim’s house and on to the home of the suspect (Mlitwa) where the victim was killed in the suspect’s room. He came to the police station himself to report that he had killed his female companion in his room.” Mlitwa is out on R1 000 bail. At the time of this bail application, the investigating officer, Sergeant Mondli Ndlovu, had been opposed to the accused being granted bail, saying that the community had been aggrieved by the heinous crime and wanted to avenge the death of their fellow community member.

“The accused is better off in custody. The family of the suspect fear for their lives if the suspect is released,” he had said at the time. At the time of this bail application Mlitwa outlined his personal circumstances, saying he was employed part-time in construction, adding that he had two minor children aged 7 and 5. Mlitwa handed himself over to the police and was arrested on February 12. His intended plea was that of not guilty.