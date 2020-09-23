Murder of two KZN women killed with shots to the forehead puts GBV in spotlight again

Durban - THERE is no end to the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and despite the arrest of perpetrators, cases of brutal murders of women continue to escalate. This was according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who addressed the media yesterday on the lockdown level 1 regulations. He said the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence continued. “If we all play our part, the country will certainly combat the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, the same cannot be said for the second pandemic, which is at crisis levels in this country.” He said that in efforts to respond to GBV, 30 hot spots had been identified, which were compiled based on the number of cases during the 2019/2020 financial year. UMlazi, Inanda, Empangeni, KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, and Plessislaer police stations were the provincial stations included in the list of 30 hot spots.

Cele said provinces were encouraged to look at their own localised hot spots and ensure victim-centred service delivery in all corners of the country.

The acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya, applauded the work done by the police in making swift arrests and issued a stern warning that the fight against GBV was on.

“We will make sure that we fight the pandemic of gender-based violence in our province,” he said.

Gonya was responding after the latest discovery of the bodies of two women in KwaMbonambi on Saturday that left the community living in fear.

They were found with gunshot wounds to their foreheads.

Neli Mkhwanazi, 35, of Dukuduku village, and Zanele Mbuyazi, 37, of Khondweni village, were found on the side of the road.

The police arrested a man who had been seen driving a bakkie with the two women inside. He was traced to a local clinic where he was found with a stab wound.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the motive was still unknown.

She said the women were dropped off by the driver, who fired shots at them. “The 39-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of murder,” said Mbele.

The IFP also applauded the police for their swift reaction.

IFP spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Blessed Gwala, said: “Although the motive has not yet been established, the IFP is of the view that the scourge of killing of women in rural areas is on the rise.

“We call for the local traditional leadership and the police to work together and conduct awareness campaigns.”