Murder probe under way after shooting leaves two men dead

Durban — Two men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Verulam, northern eThekwini, on Friday night. An asylum document was found next to one of the bodies.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Verulam have opened two counts of murder for investigation after the bodies of men were found on Python Road in Waterloo on Friday night. “Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival, the two bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. “An asylum document was found next to one of the bodies. The suspect(s) are unknown at this stage and the motive for the killings has not yet been established,” Netshiunda said.

It is alleged that high calibre weapons were used to shoot dead two men in Waterloo, Verulam on Friday. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) also responded to the scene and spokesperson Prem Balram said that the bodies were found at the entrance of the Waterloo Community Hall on Python Road in Waterloo. He said that Rusa had received a call for help from residents reporting multiple shots being fired. “Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival at about 10.47pm they discovered the bullet-riddled bodies at the entrance of the premises.

“The victims were not immediately identified. Several spent rifle cartridges and one live round of ammunition were recovered,” Balram said. He said the motive for the double murder could not be established. Reacting to the incident, Ism Mbokin Mbonambi said: “We all heard those guns, it was like a line of fireworks.”