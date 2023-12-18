Durban — The family of a man who was allegedly shot and killed by a police sergeant for leaning against his car in November last year will have to wait until next year to hear evidence of the murder in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The trial against Sergeant Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu was meant to have begun in November, and had been set down for one day with two days for the trial were reserved in December.

However, owing to the number of cases before the court in November, the roll could not accommodate Shabangu’s trial and it then emerged that one of the two days reserved in December fell on the day of the officer’s disciplinary hearing. Yesterday, due to the unavailability of a witness, the trial was postponed to January. The policeman is alleged to have shot Mdima multiple times with his service pistol outside Casablanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest.

The State alleges that after Shabangu fired a single shot toward his murder victim he continued to fire multiple times at the victim, who kept asking why the officer was shooting at him. Shabangu who was granted R5 000 bail in December, allegedly fled the area as angry community members stoned his vehicle. He went to hand himself over at the Hillcrest police station. Spent cartridges were found at the scene and were sent for forensic analysis, statements from witnesses implicating him were also submitted as part of the State’s evidence – all of which was revealed during Shabangu’s bail application.

It’s alleged that Mdima had been talking with two men, including a Durban Metro Police officer, near Shabangu’s car. When Shabangu approached the three men, he apparently told the other two that he did not want Mdima near his car and confronted him telling him to move away from his car three times. Mdima refused and leant against the car. Shabangu, according to the State. went round his car, returned with his gun and shot Mdima.

Shabangu was granted bail despite the Ipid investigator being opposed to it. At the time of the bail hearing, the investigator told the court that witnesses in the matter were Shabangu’s friends. In granting bail, the court ordered the officer to relocate to his provided alternative address where he was to remain until the finalisation of the matter. He was also ordered to report to his nearest police station twice a week, and that he was to have no contact with State witnesses while the matter is pending.