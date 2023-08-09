Murder trial against teen who allegedly stabbed another resumes end of August

Durban — The murder case against a 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed another teenager was adjourned to the end of August. On Monday, the teen girlfriend of the accused began leading evidence in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was stabbed allegedly after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in Grade 9. It is alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor.

The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder, the trial is being heard in-camera. So far, the court has heard evidence from a teen who had recorded the moments leading up to Glazer’s stabbing on his cellphone. He has told the court that a fistfight had allegedly been set on that day, it was there that the accused allegedly stabbed Glazer.

The video clip was played in court and, according to Pretorius, in it Jayden is seen walking to the boys with his hands behind his back, he had no weapon, and then the accused just stabs him, and then Jayden lies there on the grass bleeding out. On Tuesday, the teen girl continued leading evidence, following which the matter was adjourned to August 31 for her to finish her testimony. After the adjournment, Glazer’s mother Jorina Pretorius shared that “these past two days have been emotional and stressful, but we are getting somewhere”.