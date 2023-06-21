Murder trial of stabbed teen adjourned

Durban — The murder case against a 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed another teenager was adjourned on Tuesday to resume on Friday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies when Glazer was in Grade 9.

It is alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who cannot be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder, and the trial is being heard in-camera. According to Glazer’s mother Jorina Pretorius, on Friday the cross-examination of one of Jayden’s friends who was there on the day of the stabbing was to continue. On Monday the teen began leading evidence, and a video that he had taken with his cellphone showing the stabbing was played in court. He told the court that a fistfight had allegedly been set on that day, and it was there that the accused allegedly stabbed Glazer. Pretorius said that in the video teens present could be heard saying: “We said no weapons.”

She said that there had been no evidence led thus far as to why the fistfight was arranged. “He continued toa led evidence on Tuesday, after which cross-examination began. The video that I saw left me traumatised, I could also see that the magistrate was shocked at the video as she shook her head as it played. Hopefully, on Friday the cross-examination is concluded. “I’m relieved that the trial is finally under way and I am pleased with the way it started off. However, it has been emotionally draining. At the end of it, all I’m looking for is justice for my son.”