Murder trial of stabbed teen continues

Durban — The mother of a 15-year-old who was stabbed and killed allegedly by a fellow pupil says she could not help but become emotional as a video showing her son’s stabbing was played in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the trial is under way. In March last year, Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil in Ashley, Pinetown.

The two teenagers both attended Chosen Independent Studies, where Jayden was in Grade 9. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Jayden and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder. The trial is being heard in-camera.

Speaking to the Daily News on Monday after court proceedings, Jayden’s mother, Jorina Pretorius, said the video that was shown in court had been taken by one of Jayden’s friends who was there that day and is a State witness in the matter. She said that the teenager on the stand told the court that her son had been stabbed in what had been meant to be a fistfight. “It was an arranged fistfight after school. In the video, you can see Jayden walking to the boys with his hands behind his back, he had no weapon and then the boy just stabs him and then Jayden lies there on the grass bleeding out. I was very emotional in court and started crying when they played the video. So far I still don’t know why this happened, all I know from evidence that has been led is that there was a fistfight that was arranged and then they stabbed him. I’ve not heard why the fistfight was arranged.”

She said that on Tuesday the teen witness was going to be cross-examined by the accused’s defence, and another friend of Jayden’s who was also there was expected to take the stand. Pretorius said that one of the defence witnesses was the girlfriend of the accused. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.