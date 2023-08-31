Murdered Durban cop struck on head with pipe before being shot

Durban — The Durban High Court on Thursday heard detailed evidence of the moment leading to the shooting of an off-duty Durban Public Order Policing officer whose body was discovered in his burnt car. The trial into the murder of Zolani Leadus Zuma who was killed at the height of the July unrest is currently under way and so far one witness has finished leading evidence.

After the lunch break another witness would be taking the stand. Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele stands accused of the attempted murder of Zuma as well as Afrika Mthembu by shooting at them, he pleaded not guilty to these counts yesterday in court. This is while Sibusiso Ndlela is charged with kidnapping and murdering Zuma, he also pleaded not guilty to these two counts.

Mthembu who is in fact Ndebele’s uncle has testified that on that day he had been coming from another area assisting people in transporting looted goods and when he had passed the Marrianhill police station he came across a group of people who had looted goods they wanted transported. He explained that during this time he was charging people to transport looted goods for them using his employer’s vehicle. Mthembu said the people that he had come across wanted to pay him R50 for his services and he refused to assist them yet they continued to load their goods into Kia truck he was driving.

Mthembu at that time was with Ndebele and another person named Siyanda. “I then drove off going home to Tshelimnyama on Nkazimulo road, I drove about 3km then there was a polo behind me flicking its lights. It was a hatchback. “I slowed down wanting to hear what these people wanted to say to me. The Polo also lowered its speed and when we were parallel I noticed the people were unknown to me and they appeared to be aggressive and I drove off at high speed,” he said.

Mthembu said there were three people in the Polo including the driver adding that when he had slowed down the Polo wanted to jam his vehicle. “I thought they wanted the goods I had in the car or they wanted to take the car. “As I sped off they pursued me, I was driving at a high speed and they chased and fired shots and I drove even faster. I drove up until I reached home.”

He said when he arrived home the gate was closed and when he alighted from his car to open the gate the Polo driver also got out of his car. “He blocked me and pointed a gun at me, the other occupants were standing at a far distance. I asked him (the Polo driver) what the problem he said that taking other people for granted. I walked backward behind the Kia while Ndebele was on the left, I was on the right. “As I was walking back I took a metal pipe from tools in the Kia.”

He explained that the Polo driver with his gun in hand ended up in between him and Ndebele. “The Polo driver pointed the gun at Ndebele that's when I got a chance to hit him when he back was to me. “I hit him on the right just above the ear on the temple this was while Ndebele grabbed the gun.

“He (Ndebele) started to shoot the driver twice and he (Ndebele) fell with the gun to the ground. “When he was getting up the gun went off and hit me on the knee then he directed the firearm to the two people who were standing at a distance and they ran away,” said Mthembu. He said after he was injured his son Lungelo, Ndebele and another person transported him to St Mary’s Hospital where he was dropped off with Ndebele.