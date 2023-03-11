Music composer from Phoenix invited to perform at a festival in India

Durban — Kemlall Chanlall – a 56-year-old singer, songwriter and music composer from Phoenix – has been invited to perform at the Lokrang music festival in India in April. Chanlal composes his music using the Bhojpuri language, which originated in India.

He said making music in Bhojpuri allowed him to stand out and be unique. “I chose to sing in Bhojpuri language because when the indentured labourers settled in this country, they used it as their language. “Bear in mind that these people were not professional musicians and did not have any training in the musical field – everything was based on folk culture and their lifestyle.

“I found this to be very interesting, because this genre was introduced into life by my parents and brother who were excellent singers and songwriters,” said Chanlal. He said his love for music was inspired by his home town. “I was born and raised in a farm area called Dugumeni (now known as Newlands West), and this took precedence during my growing-up years. So I grew up and developed a love for this style of music and slowly gained passion for displaying it on a public platform,” said Chalall.

He said moving to Phoenix in 1983 had given him the motivation to join a band called Eastern Touch. “Being in a residential group, our band focused on Bollywood music solely. I used to sing Bhajans, Ghazals and film songs. However, this was not my passion. “I wanted to be different and recognised, so my mother advised me that, in order to be different, I would need to be original in the musical world,” he said.

His goal was to create and establish a recognisable platform for aspiring singers and musicians in the Bhojpuri language so that he could continue to pay homage to his forefathers and ancestors. “I have been invited once again to perform at the 2023 Lokrang festival, which is taking place on April 15 and 16 in Kushinagar (India). “This is a self-funded project. However, it will not be possible for me to attend due to lack of funds.

“Should I not attend this event, it will lessen the chances of future performances and recognition from South African artists, as I am now an ambassador of the Bhojpuri music and language industry. “I humbly seek the assistance of our fellow music-lovers, families and community sponsors to make this project possible and a success,” said Chanlall. He said he was seeking a total amount of R20 000, which included return airfares to India and overnight accommodation.

“All internal flights and hospitality are funded by the organising committee,” said Chanlall. Those who wish to help can use the following banking details: FNB Cheque Account Acc. Holder: K CHANLALL, Acc. No: 62765708048, Branch Code: 250655, Reference: Lokrang 2023. All payment notifications to be sent to [email protected] Thank you for your support.