Musician TT Mbha says mentorship’s the way to beat gender-based violence

Durban — As gender-based violence continues to plague our society, Carling Black Label has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling GBV head-on with the launch of the #NoExcuse 2023 campaign. Daily News caught up with its campaign ambassador, TV personality and musician TT Mbha, on his stance on GBV. TT emphasised the importance of everyone having a mentor, especially the youth.

“I think every human being deserves to have a mentor. I think mentorship is something we need to promote basics because I believe that as a man myself, I used to be a boy and there was a person I looked up to – their behaviour, values and integrity.” He explained that as a people, “we all need to have a positive point of reference”. “Joining #NoExcuse signifies a movement to combat gender-based violence. Mentorship is something we should look at from outside a career point of view. The development of a person needs mentorship by people that have displayed positivity in society, family oriented and who want to build a nation of good boys and men,” he said.

The TV personality said he envisioned a major impact from the campaign because of the open dialogue. “I took a moment as I was taking the Champions for Change course and reflected on some of the questions that affect me as a man and stopping the clock. How does one stop the clock if you do not acknowledge your flaws? Some of us have childhood traumas that we carry with us and we need to break that cycle,” he said. In a statement, Carling Black Label revealed that the campaign went beyond the 16 Days of Activism and was an ongoing, year-round initiative.

“Gender-based violence is killing our society, is killing our women and we can’t afford for that to be the norm. It cannot be a norm that every 63 seconds a woman or child is exposed to violence. This should be a topic. Engaging with men and women is the solution,” read the statement. TT also said that mental health was also a factor to consider. Arné Rust, Carling Black Label Brand director, said: “The Champions for Change course is not a silver bullet, and it doesn’t guarantee immediate behavioural transformation. However, it equips men with practical tools that can contribute to fostering healthy relationships. Our focus on men stems from our belief that addressing the root causes requires engaging and educating men, who, in some instances, perpetrate acts of violence.”