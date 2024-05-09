MUT suspends two senior officials

LUNGANI ZUNGU Durban — The uMlazi-based Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has placed two senior officials on precautionary suspension.

The decision to suspend Professor Marcus Ramogale, who is the acting chancellor and principal, and Gona Govender was announced in a memo on Thursday to staff that was also seen by the Daily News. The memo signed by the university's administrator, Professor LR van Staden, read: “I write to inform you that, following recent developments, two officials of the Mangosuthu University of Technology have been placed on precautionary suspension from their duties pending the outcome of an investigation. “Prof Marcus Ramogale, acting Vice-Chancellor & Principal, and Mr Gona Govender, acting Senior Manager in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, have been suspended from duty in accordance with Clause 8.4.2. of the university’s Disciplinary Code.”

Van Staden said the decision to suspend the duo was as a result of serious allegations, “that have been brought to light, suggesting possible detrimental activities to the university”. Van Staden added: “It is imperative that such allegations are thoroughly investigated to protect the integrity and sustainability of the university, as well as uphold the principles of transparency and accountability within our institution. The decision was made in the best interest of the university, and to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the investigation process.” During their suspension, Ramogale and Govender were required to refrain from engaging in any official duties or activities related to their positions at the university, read the memo.

“Furthermore, they are prohibited from with accessing the university premises or contacting any staff members, students, or stakeholders of the University regarding University matters, unless expressly permitted by the Administrator (or a duly authorised representative).” Van Staden stressed that the suspensions were not determinations of guilt. “But are precautionary measures taken to ensure that the investigation can proceed without compromises or undue influences. I assure you that the university remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

The Daily News could not ascertain what the officials were charged with. It is believed, however, that the reason for the suspension was due to alleged corruption. “It is unclear why they were suspended, but the rumours abound that they were involved in corrupt activities. But it’s unclear at this stage,” said a staffer who spoke strictly on condition of anonymity.

The university directed the Daily News to the official statement when it was approached for comment. In 2021, MUT was entangled in controversy that led to the suspension that led to the suspension of then vice-chancellor Dr Enoch Malaza and chairperson of the council Morailane Morailane after allegations of corruption and irregular human resources activities. Morailane was later reinstated.