Durban - The Mangosuthu University of Technology has told students to pack up their bags and leave university residences by 4pm Tuesday afternoon, amid violent student protests at the university’s uMlazi campus on Monday.

The students are demanding improved living conditions and solutions to the poor administration of financial aid funding, including living allowances. Violent clashes between students and police took place on the campus on Monday, with students hurling rocks and bricks at police, who responded with tear gas.

Dr Enoch Duma Malaza, the Vice Chancellor for the university, said: “Owing to violent activities on campus and at the off-campus residences, management has consulted Council and Senate, and a resolution has been taken to shut down the university with immediate effect”.

“Regrettably, all students must vacate all campuses and residences by 4pm today (19 February). No student will be allowed to remain on campus and therefore, they should remove all their belongings”.

The Mercury reported on Tuesday that six students at the university were arrested at the campus during protests on Monday. KZN police said five students were charged with public violence.

On Facebook, students were sharing pictures and videos with the caption “#Asiyindawo” - which loosely translates, ‘we are not going anywhere’.

Responding to the university’s communique, student movements such as the ANC-aligned SA Students Congress (Sasco) and the IFP-aligned SA Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo), said they were rejecting the university’s call.

“We are very dismayed by the SRC that leads like headless chickens with no direction. Last week, the secretary general of the SRC had guts to communicate and lie to students on baseless statistics claiming that things are going well and every issue that is raised by other organisations are just lies and propaganda formed against them.

“We were very shocked when the EFFSC joined the protest yesterday and asked ourselves what were they protesting for since they claimed that all is well. Maybe the SRC should communicate with us their program of action for the year which outlines how they are planning to lead students and tackle the challenges coming their way. We are shocked that the SRC agreed to this ridiculous decision even though they know very well that not all students are from are Durban, there are students who are from outside the province,” said Sadesmo.

Sasco said they rejected the “vacation motion” with contempt.

“The university must be using this period to address students issues that need urgent attention. As Sasco we unapologetically reject that students should vacate their respective residences. We encourage students not to respond with violence but to peacefully refuse to leave their residence,” Sasco said.

“The leadership of Sasco will be moving around residences to confirm that students are not being abused or forcefully moved out, if it calls for us to fight we will do so since there is no any other shelter we have besides residences that we paid for”.

