MUT’s mourned lecturer Shan Dwarika had a long, successful career before he was murdered

Durban — The Mangosuthu University of Technology’s (MUT) mourned lecturer Shan Dwarika had a long and successful career which included a list of accomplishments. Sharing Dwarika’s career and accomplishments, MUT said Dwarika was known as a peaceful person with a good working relationship with his colleagues within the Department of Electrical Engineering and the Faculty of Engineering at large.

Dwarika was a father figure to many of his students over the past years. He has contributed to the development of many students at MUT over the last 26 years. Before joining MUT, Dwarika was a trainee technician at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) from 1984 and later a senior industrial technician until April 30, 1997. He was a registered professional engineering technician.

Dwarika joined MUT on May 1, 1997, as a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Due to his industry expertise in the communication area, he taught communication-related modules such as Television Engineering, Radio Engineering, Electronic Communication, and Digital Communication at the National Diploma level. Presently he was teaching Digital Systems II and Projects II at the Diploma level. Dwarika was awarded the prestigious C V Raman Fellowship for African Researchers in 2011 (This prestigious fellowship is aimed to further strengthen collaborations between India and African nations in the fields of science and technology). He was hosted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology for the C V Raman Fellowship. His research during this programme on thin films formed the foundation of solar panel design and fabrication. In 2012, Dwarika was seconded from the Department of Electrical Engineering to the newly established Centre for the Development of Green Technology at MUT which was funded by Eskom and Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

In 2015, Dwarika was instrumental in setting up the Renewable Energy Stream in the National Diploma programme and he taught the following modules; Solar PV cells, and Wind Energy. Dwarika held a Master's Diploma in Technology (Electronics/Electrical) -T5, Diploma in Datametrics (Computing & Analogue and Digital Electronics) from Unisa, a B.Sc. degree (Information Systems & Quantitative Management) from Unisa and Advanced Program in Project Management through Unisa. He was enrolled for his PhD studies at the Durban University of Technology in the field of Alternative Energy. He was also a member of the Devine Life Society.

Dwarika is survived by his wife, Camy, and three children (a son and two daughters) along with three grandchildren. Dwarika was last seen on May 28, 2023, and was reported missing and later charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations. Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, and on Saturday a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said that Dwarika’s kidnapping was captured on CCTV footage, and it showed three men forcing him into the rear of his black Honda CRV. On Tuesday, Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in connection with Dwarika’s kidnapping and murder. National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Mkhize and Maye are charged with kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

She said the matter was remanded to June 13 for bail information. Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, Dwarika’s son Prasheen Rajbansi said his untimely passing came as a shock. He said they were robbed of having him with them. His grandchildren were robbed of their grandfather and their mother has been robbed of her husband’s love and care.