‘My heart bleeds for the innocent child’, says councillor after Phoenix murder-suicide

Durban — “My heart bleeds for the innocent child...” Those were the words of IFP councillor Jonathan Annipen, who was reacting to the double murder-suicide in Phoenix, northern Durban, on Saturday.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said they responded to a shooting just after 1pm on Saturday. “Initial reports indicated multiple gunshots followed by a female screaming for help,” Naidoo said. “Upon arrival of KZN VIP, the members were met with traumatised community members who witnessed the incident.” Naidoo said a search for the suspect by multiple role players from KZN VIP, the SAPS, community policing forums and other security service providers led to the gruesome scene at the home where the father had shot the 3-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

“The family was declared deceased. It was a really sad scene for all THE emergency service providers who have also been left traumatised. We pray for healing for the bereaved family,” Naidoo said. Police in Phoenix have opened two counts of murder and an inquest docket for investigation following a shooting incident. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in Phoenix opened two counts of murder and an inquest docket for investigation following a shooting in which a man allegedly shot the mother of his child and his child before turning the gun on himself in Phoenix on Saturday. “Police responded to reports of a shooting on Pipeclay Drive. Upon arrival, police found the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood.

“ It is reported that the suspect arrived at the scene with his 3-year-old child and allegedly called for the mother of the child. “Reports indicate that as the victim approached the vehicle she was met with a hail of bullets. The suspect is said to have gotten out of his vehicle and continued shooting at her,” Netshiunda said. “After fleeing the scene, the suspect went to his place of residence on Clayfield Drive where he allegedly shot and killed his child and later took his own life.”

Netshiunda said that a firearm suspected to have been the murder weapon was found next to his body. Annipen said mental health is a serious issue and so is domestic violence. “There is always, always a better way,” he said. “My heart bleeds for the innocent child whose life was ignominiously snuffed away,” Annipen said.

He appeaedl to couples: “Communication is key! One person has to keep a sober mind in any relationship. In the heat of any argument, choose to walk away. The ramifications of our impulsive actions can often have a traumatising impact on those we leave behind.” Annipen prayed that God would give the bereaved families peace. “In times like these animosity and blame can easily lead to frustration and a desire for revenge. May God grant to all those connected to both sides of these families the strength they need to bear their losses. “As a community, we too mourn this tragedy. Let us rally around these families to offer our support and comfort,” Annipen said.