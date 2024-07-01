‘My mission is to revive smaller parties bloc’

Durban — The new African Democratic Change (Adec) councillor in eThekwini, Eugene Patchapen, has vowed to revive the smaller parties bloc. Patchapen, from Chatsworth, replaces party founder Visvin Reddy who left it to become a full member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Speaking to the Daily News at the weekend about his plans and the role of smaller parties in the council, Patchapen said he would work hard to revive the smaller parties bloc to speak with one voice. “I would want smaller parties to work together and call on them to support the motion I intend to file very soon which will be to lower the tariffs by 30%. We need to speak with one voice as smaller parties,” said Patchapen. Smaller parties were stronger during the times of former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla but have since disintegrated after Mavundla’s departure. Some went to the DA/ IFP corner while others remained with the ANC.

On the election of the new mayor, Patchapen said his party would never repeat the mistake of voting with the ANC again, vowing to vote for any candidate suitable as long as she/he was not from the ANC. Patchapen was born in Umhlatuzana in Chatsworth and matriculated at Glenwood Boys High in 2002. He joined First National Bank for about 7 years before moving to Old Mutual Group where he served as a financial adviser.

In those highly demanding positions he learnt about honesty, integrity, and accountability, he said. After a stint in the financial services sector, he ventured into private business wherein he currently owns and manages several businesses. On his decision to join politics, Patchapen said it was based on his view that he needed to make a change, not just for himself but for his community, adding that it was not about race or financial gain.

Patchapen is also a community activist and is currently both an active member of his local Community Policing Forum and the school governing body. “I am very involved in the upliftment of women and children in this country. I believe in equality and fairness. This is substantiated as I am currently using my understanding of the law in assisting with a landmark case on behalf of women, that will shape the workplace in favour of justice and equality for all in the future. “As a councillor, I seek to actively assist the plight of the underprivileged in eThekwini. My plan of action is to establish a foundation to provide meals, school uniforms and stationery to schools in the area.