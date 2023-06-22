My track record speaks for me, says Mavundla

Durban — Newly-elected uMvoti Local Municipality mayor Philani Mavundla says there is no need for him to make promises to the municipality’s residents since his good track record as eThekwini deputy mayor speaks for itself. The municipality has its seat in Greytown in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday evening after his election, Mavundla said people under uMvoti must expect the same speed of service delivery as while he was deputy mayor of eThekwini, heading the Human Settlement and Infrastructure Unit. “My track record speaks for itself. There is no reason to even promise the people of uMvoti anything. Let me get to the office and make an assessment first and see where to start,” said Mavundla. He was elected on Wednesday alongside his party councillor Mfundo Masondo, who moved from the deputy mayor’s position to speaker, while the ANC Inkosi Bhambatha regional chairperson, Ntombi Ngubane, took deputy mayor’s position.

Mavundla left his cousin’s position in eThekwini after he was ousted by the ANC as deputy mayor. He moved to uMvoti and became an ordinary councillor in April and started plotting to remove the IFP, working together with the ANC. His party had assisted the IFP to grab power from the ANC after the 2021 local elections, but dumped it and formed a new pact with the ANC, which agreed to make him mayor. In the municipality, the IFP has 10 seats followed by the ANC with nine, while the ABC got seven. Both mayorship and speaker positions went to the ABC while the ANC received the deputy mayor’s position.